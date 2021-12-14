fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,418,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

