FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 11,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,142. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

