frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $54.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get frontdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FTDR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 796,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,136. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.