Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Freshpet reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freshpet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Freshpet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -183.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

