Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

