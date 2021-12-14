Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 44,784 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

