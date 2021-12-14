freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($29.33) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.65) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.37) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.64 ($26.56).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €22.52 ($25.30) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.65. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

