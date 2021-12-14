Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. 76,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,449. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

