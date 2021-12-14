Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 230 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $464.38. The stock had a trading volume of 143,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

