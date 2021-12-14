Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

LOW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.03. 31,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

