Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.33. 6,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,025. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.