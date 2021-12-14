Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 26,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.