Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 250,778 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

