Footballcoin (XFC) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.92 million and $512,544.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013772 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Footballcoin (CRYPTO:XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

