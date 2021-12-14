Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 189,077 shares.The stock last traded at $17.02 and had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.