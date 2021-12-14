Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Flow has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $99.03 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00018015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.11 or 0.07984608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,143.06 or 0.99473485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

