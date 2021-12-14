Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 15,652 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Lancaster Colony worth $41,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

