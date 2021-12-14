Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Kansas City Southern worth $64,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.66 and a 200-day moving average of $288.15. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

