Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $56,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

