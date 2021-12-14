Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 238,060 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,060 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Halliburton worth $95,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

HAL opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.