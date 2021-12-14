Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,951 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MBS ETF worth $50,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

