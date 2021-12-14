Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $85,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Capital LTD boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,077,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.27. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

