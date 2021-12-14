Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $76,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after buying an additional 350,773 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after buying an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,430,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 891,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after buying an additional 641,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

