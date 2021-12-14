Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

FISV opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

