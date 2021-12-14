First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 541,677 shares.The stock last traded at $68.18 and had previously closed at $69.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

