First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

