First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Up 3.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $41.00. 3,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Specifically, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 434.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 624,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

