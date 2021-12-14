First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

FFIN opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,274 shares of company stock valued at $64,893. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

