First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 287 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

