Financial Review: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for INmune Bio and Outlook Therapeutics

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.99%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.58%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins, Return on Equity and Return on Assets comparison:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -40.84% -34.74% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

Risk and Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation comparison:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 20,251.81 -$12.10 million ($1.55) -7.32 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 30.77 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

