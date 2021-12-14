Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

