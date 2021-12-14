Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $4,705,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

