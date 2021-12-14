Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 10,584 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

