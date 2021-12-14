Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.