Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

