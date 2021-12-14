Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $403.75 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

