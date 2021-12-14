Filecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $375.91 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $375.91 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.68 or 0.00077790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.43 or 0.07997185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.43 or 0.99746441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.16 or 0.01092664 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 136,956,655 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

