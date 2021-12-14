Fiduciary Group LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 73.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

