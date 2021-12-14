Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

