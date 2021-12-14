Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

APO opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

