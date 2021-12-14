FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBBPF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.