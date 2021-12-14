Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to 19,000.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,717.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $165.65 on Friday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $166.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ferguson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferguson by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

