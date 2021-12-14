Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 882.3% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

