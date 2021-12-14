Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $73,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Shares of FATE opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,960 shares of company stock worth $7,436,284. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

