Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post sales of $13.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.61.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,960 shares of company stock worth $7,436,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.