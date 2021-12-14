Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,120 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

