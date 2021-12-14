Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Cut by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

