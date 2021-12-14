FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Lifted to Neutral at Northcoast Research

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.04. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.24. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

