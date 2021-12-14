Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,283.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.38. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock worth $482,446,187. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.