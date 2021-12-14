Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

